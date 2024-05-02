Transfer of Innofactor Plc’s own shares

Innofactor Plc Changes in company’s own shares, on May 2, 2024, at 12:15 Finnish time

On May 2, 2024, Innofactor Plc has transferred a total of 45,628 of its own shares held by the company to the members of the Board of Directors as part of their remuneration, in accordance with the decision made at the Annual General Meeting held on March 27, 2024.

The share-based board member incentive has been paid using the closing price of the share on the publication date of the interim report for January 1 – March 31, 2024, which is April 23, 2024.

As a result of these transfers, the share-based board member incentive has been fully paid off. Following the transfer, Innofactor holds a total of 554,372 shares.

Espoo, May 2, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Additional information:

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 44 343 4278

eija.theis@innofactor.com



