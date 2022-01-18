Transfer of own shares as part of Scanfil plc’s stock option program 2016(C)

Scanfil plc Stock exchange release 18 January 2022 4.00 p.m. EET



On January 13, 2022, a total of 20,000 Scanfil plc’s (the "Company" or "Scanfil") shares have been subscribed for with the Company's stock options 2016(C). The entire subscription price for subscriptions, EUR 89,600, will be entered in the Company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity. Scanfil transfers an amount of 20,000 of its owns shares to the subscriber. Following the transfer, Scanfil holds 138,738 of its own shares.



About Scanfil

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.



Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and sorting systems, analyzers and weather solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanization. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 9 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. Read more: www.scanfil.com

