



Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15 February 2022 at 7.50 a.m.

Transfer of own shares related to Marimekko’s long-term incentive system

The Board of Directors of Marimekko Corporation has decided to transfer free of charge a total of 7,802 Marimekko shares held by the company to the members of Marimekko Management Group in accordance with the terms of the long-term incentive system established in 2018.

The transfer of shares held by the company through a directed share issue without consideration is based on an authorization given by the Marimekko’s Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2021. This is the latter instalment of the long-term incentive system established in 2018 and targeted at the Management Group. Marimekko announced the previous transfer of shares in accordance with the terms of system on 3 November 2021. More details on the incentive system can be found e.g. in the note 4 of the Financial Statements 2020.

The shares are estimated to be transferred on 17 February 2022 and they entitle their holders to the dividend for 2020. Following the transfer, Marimekko will hold 5,558 of its own shares, corresponding to some 0.07 percent of the total number of the company shares. Marimekko shares held by the company carry no voting rights and no entitlement to dividends.

There is an especially weighty financial reason for the company, also considering the interests of all the company's shareholders, to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right in the directed share issue without consideration. The shares issued constitute share rewards within the long-term incentive system of the company's management intended to align the interests of the management with the interests of the shareholders and to encourage the management to work on a long-term basis with the aim to increase the shareholder value.



