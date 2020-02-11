transformAI Named "Hot Vendor" by HFS Research

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- transformAI announced today that it had been named a Hot Vendor in the field of intelligent automation delivery by HFS Research. The HFS report notes transformAI's "Ability to implement a combination of attended automation, unattended automation, and cognitive capabilities using core technologies from Automation Anywhere." According to HFS, transformAI's "distinguished leadership team led by process automation pioneer Lee Coulter," and its "Platinum Preferred Partnership with Automation Anywhere" has earned it the HFS Hot Vendor tag. The report highlights transformAI's meteoric rise from Silver Partner, to earning the "2019 Emerging Partner of the Year Award" and ultimately culminating in the only Platinum Preferred Partnership with Automation Anywhere.

HFS CEO and Chief Analyst Phil Fersht said the decision to name transformAI to the group was straightforward. "We selected transformAI as an HFS Hot Vendor because it has been able to produce tangible and proven results for its clients following its decision to work exclusively with Automation Anywhere," he said.

"In a reference call, one client explained that upon encountering a small problem, transformAI leveraged its relationship with Automation Anywhere to resolve the issue in days, as opposed to the weeks of waiting the client experienced from other providers."

Automation Anywhere's Global Channels Chief, Edmund O'Brien, said, "Having a partner as unique as transformAI fully dedicated to our business enables us to help a greater number of joint customers looking to implement intelligent automation so that they can improve efficiencies across their organizations. We have worked closely with transformAI for some time and together have enabled numerous organizations on their digital transformation journeys."

transformAI CEO Lee Coulter celebrated the designation. "We're thrilled to be recognized as a Hot Vendor by HFS Research," he said. "We will strive to live up to the honor by helping our clients leverage intelligent automation to redefine what's possible."

About transformAI

transformAI is a team of highly experienced automation experts helping enterprise clients reduce costs, increase efficiency, and achieve breakthroughs. transformAI serves industries from manufacturing and healthcare and functions from marketing to human resources and virtually everything in between. The company's capabilities include attended automation, unattended automation, cognitive solutions and digital workers . Together, the transformAI team has produced more than 15 published papers and podcasts.

Learn more at www.transformAI.com.

About HFS Research

HFS provides visionary insight into the major innovations impacting business operations: automation, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital business models and smart analytics. The company focuses on the future of operations across key industries. It influences the strategies of enterprise customers to develop operational backbones to stay competitive and partner with capable services providers, technology suppliers, and third-party advisors.

