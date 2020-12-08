POTOMAC, Md., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformania, a SaaS data enrichment and personalization startup, today announced that founder and chairman, Matthew Siegal, is now the company's president and CEO while its former president and CEO, Daniel Levinson, is now president of Transformania International. The move is intended to accelerate plans to launch localized versions of the company's software in international markets in 2021.

Using patent pending personalization technology, Transformania's SaaS app ensures more opens, clicks, and conversions.

"Launching in international markets has become a high priority for Transformania, and Danny Levinson's vast experience in building and managing successful companies in global markets makes him ideally positioned to develop and execute our international strategy," said Matthew Siegal, President and CEO of Transformania.

The company's software enables email marketing professionals and CRM administrators to improve the quality of their contact lists and the performance of their email marketing campaigns. Using patent pending personalization technology, Transformania's SaaS app ensures more opens, clicks, and conversions. Its data hygiene features reduce bounces, unsubscribes, and spam/abuse reports. Features include personalization; data matching and deduplication; SSoT strategy support; formatting and cleaning; and contact enrichment.

Transformania software has been in beta testing by invitation since December 2019 and will be generally available in Spring 2021.

For more information, visit www.transformania.com or call 888-626-4208.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transformania-shuffles-management-team-to-accelerate-international-launch-301187831.html

SOURCE Transformania LLC