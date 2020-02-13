Transformation is the norm for Canada's Automotive Industry

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Automotive Partnership Council (CAPC) met yesterday to discuss the transformations that are reshaping the automotive industry, both globally and in Canada. Held on the margins of the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, CAPC members were joined by the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and the Honourable Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

During the meeting, members discussed issues central to maintaining and growing Canadian competitiveness, including strategies for strengthening Canada's investment climate, opportunities to harmonize environmental policies, and the importance of attracting and fostering the skills and talent needed for the future. The Council also noted the importance of bringing the new Canada-US-Mexico free trade agreement into effect in a timely manner.

"All members of CAPC worked very closely to ensure a good outcome in the new Canada-US-Mexico trade agreement for the whole automotive industry," noted Don Walker, CAPC Chair. "It is very important to get this approved by Parliament to ensure a level playing field for Canada to attract new investments and create jobs here."

During the meeting, members also heard from Sarah Houde, CEO of Propulsion Quebec, who presented the results of a study exploring the potential to develop a lithium-ion battery industry in Quebec.

"Together, we are building a nation of innovators, making Canada a natural place to look for expertise during times of change and transformation," emphasized Minister Bains. "Our government is committed to supporting the Canadian auto industry as we work towards creating connected and autonomous, low-emission vehicles."

"Ontario is a leader in both the automotive and information technology sectors, which ideally positions us to design, develop and build the next generation of vehicles. NAFTA 2.0's expanded North American content requirements will lead to greater sourcing and investment opportunities," said Minister Fedeli. "Our government is working closely with the industry to capitalize on these opportunities by making Ontario open for business and open for jobs, fostering research and innovation, and investing in workforce skills."

Background

The Canadian Automotive Partnership Council (CAPC) is an industry-led organization whose mandate is to address the key competitiveness issues facing the Canadian automotive industry. Membership comprises the CEOs of Canada's five automotive assemblers, CEOs of Canada's leading parts suppliers, representatives from labour, academia, and aftermarket and dealer associations, as well as federal, Ontario and Quebec industry ministers. Yesterday's meeting was chaired by the Chair of CAPC, Don Walker, who is also the President and CEO of Magna International Inc.

