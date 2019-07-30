Transformative Wave Joins Connex, the Multi-Site Facilities Network Group

KENT, Wash., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transformative Wave, a leading innovator in HVAC energy efficiency and building automation solutions, has joined Connex, the Multi-Site Facilities Network group, formerly known as the Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association (PRSM).

The rebranded organization has been evolving rapidly to embrace the evolution of the facilities industry. With their new focus to help facility and maintenance managers navigate the complexities across the entire spectrum of facilities, beyond just single-site store maintenance, it is a fitting time for Transformative Wave to shed expertise on multi-site energy management and building automation solutions.

Connex empowers retail and multi-site industry facilities management professionals with best practices, benchmarking, education, discussion forums and trusted partnerships. Chartered in 1995, and with almost 1,000-member companies, the Connex community values are founded on a spirit of innovation, resourcefulness, the quest for knowledge and ethical business relationships.

"It is an exciting time in our industry as we see expanded responsibilities for facility managers and an ever-increasing emphasis on energy and sustainability," said Bryan Walker, solutions executive at Transformative Wave and former President of the PRSM/Connex Board of Directors. "We look forward to bringing value to the members of Connex through our industry knowledge, resources, and multi-site client experience."

About Transformative Wave

Transformative Wave is a leading energy efficiency innovator in HVAC retrofit and building automation solutions, developing and bringing to market a growing line of game-changing technologies that are transforming the commercial building energy landscape. For more information or to request a demo of any of our revolutionary products, including Cobalt, the CATALYST, and eIQ Platform, visit http://www.transformativewave.com.

About Connex

Connex, the authority on retail and multi-site facilities management, is the leading membership organization for multi-site facilities and supplier professionals. Connex empowers multi-site industry facilities management professionals with best practices, benchmarking, education, discussion forums and trusted partnerships. Chartered in 1995, and with almost 1,000-member companies, the Connex community values are founded on a spirit of innovation, resourcefulness, the quest for knowledge and ethical business relationships. Members depend upon Connex to help them achieve greater success and a competitive advantage through quality programs and resources. Visit http://www.connexfm.com for more information.

