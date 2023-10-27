TransformativeMed Tops 2023 KLAS Emerging Solutions Report with No. 1 in the "Improving the Clinician Experience" and No. 2 in the "Improving Outcomes" category for its CORE Work Manager Solution

The 2023 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 report acknowledges groundbreaking healthtech solutions based on their significant potential to influence the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare. The report was based on a group of 26 products that were previously spotlighted by KLAS and received an overall score of 85 or higher.

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransformativeMed, a healthcare workflow solution that is built to run on top of large Electronic Health Records systems. Top healthcare leaders across the country evaluate the Top 20 solutions based on their potential to improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care, improve the patient experience, and improve the clinician experience, otherwise known as the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare.

"The intelligent care platform built by clinicians, for clinicians" isn't just a tag line—it calls back to our founders' roots inside the healthcare delivery system. "Our solutions harness EHR data to create customizable digital workspaces for the entire care team, all embedded within the EHR – making the solutions both relevant and easy to use. Our goal is to create products that address real-world challenges that clinicians face every day, giving them time back to focus on providing care. We've always believed by improving EHR workflow while providing useful clinical insights, patient outcomes will improve. Receiving these awards is a true testament to all the work done by the TransformativeMed team and a validation of our belief that usability and outcomes are two sides of the same coin in healthcare technology," stated David Stone, CEO of TransformativeMed.

"KLAS strongly believes in the transformative potential of technology in healthcare. So, we take great pride in investigating innovative, emerging technology solutions. Our goal is to help providers navigate the buzz surrounding emerging technology and showcase the solutions that have the greatest potential to truly change healthcare for the better. Our latest Top 20 report underscores these solutions and brings transparency to what's new in the market," stated Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS.

TransformativeMed is No. 1 in the "Improving the Clinician Experience" and No. 2 in the "Improving Outcomes" category for its CORE Work Manager Solution.

For additional information, including access to the full KLAS Top 20 report, visit www.transformativemed.com, email inquiry@transformativemed.com

About TransformativeMed

TransformativeMed has been helping hospitals improve the clinical workflow for over a decade. "The intelligent care platform built by clinicians, for clinicians" isn't just a tag line — it calls back to our roots in direct patient care. Our solutions harness EHR data to create customizable digital workspaces for the entire care team with specialty-specific workflows embedded within the EHR. We provide a single real-time information source for all care team communications and built-in functionality to address practical day-to-day issues that clinicians face. We have found success and built a great reputation because providers love our solutions and want them installed in every hospital where they work.

Founded in 2011, TransformativeMed works with some of the nation's most prestigious health systems and major academic medical centers including MedStar Health, Intermountain Healthcare Primary Childrens, CommonSpirit, Northside Hospitals, Dell Children's Hospital, Seton Medical Center Austin, UW Medicine, and the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB).

