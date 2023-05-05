|
Transforming Commerce Experiences: Unleashing Next-Level Omnichannel Expertise with Globant's Commerce Studio
- Globant's recently acquired Australian-born company, eWave, will evolve into Globant's Commerce Studio to help companies deliver the best commerce experiences
- This Studio reinforces Globant's digital capabilities and brings commerce expertise that connects localized consumer experiences and knowledge around the world
NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Commerce Studio. This new Studio will help organizations create best-in-class commerce-enabled experiences, with engineering and design at its core. The Studio's goal is to meet the demands of tomorrow's customers, leveraging eWave and Globant's long-standing expertise with large and complex commerce transformations in both B2B and B2C domains.
"In today's rapidly changing digital landscape, staying ahead of the curve is the key to success. At Globant, we believe that continuous transformation of digital commerce experiences and creating solutions to meet the demands of tomorrow's customers is crucial," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "With our Commerce Studio, businesses can easily respond to changing customer expectations and offer personalized, relevant, and engaging omnichannel experiences across all touchpoints in the consumer journey. Our mission is to empower companies to thrive in this ever-changing landscape by building future-ready digital commerce solutions that deliver global results."
The new Commerce Studio will provide core services including:
"We are very happy to continue joining forces with Globant to augment our commerce capabilities in order to help clients all over the world drive large-scale complex end-to-end digital commerce transformations," said Fatima Said, Managing Director & Co-Founder at eWave. "eWave has over 14 years of experience under its belt, and combined with Globant's expertise, our new Commerce Studio is equipped with a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, including Adobe Commerce, Salesforce Commerce, Vtex, Akeneo, and more, enabling us to deliver end-to-end solutions that meet the specific needs of each business."
With this new offering, Globant will leverage eWave's expertise working with clients such as Accent Group, Cochlear, PVH (Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein), L'Oréal, and Toys "R" Us, among others, to continue rethinking and innovating commerce experiences.
This new Studio will be added to Globant's Digital Studios portfolio, which focuses on developing business models and technical capabilities on the latest technologies and trends to help our customers progress on their digital transformation journeys, digitize processes and experiences, and strengthen their relationships with their stakeholders, among other goals. It will also complement and augment the expertise that eWave brings to Globant. The Digital Studios include offerings such as Data & AI, Metaverse, and Digital Sales Studios, among many others.
To learn more about Globant's Studios and each one of these success cases, click here.
About Globant
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.
- We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in 25 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
- We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.
- We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
- We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
