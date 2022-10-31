Transforming the Trades: DEWALT® Introduces the IMPACT CONNECT™ System; A Revolutionary New Line of Attachments to Perform Jobs Fast with Less Effort

DEWALT unveils IMPACT CONNECT™ copper pipe and PVC/PEX pipe cutter attachments that quickly convert select impact drivers‡ into fast, powerful cutting tools

TOWSON, Md., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced the DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ system, a new line of attachments to quickly convert select impact drivers into fast, powerful cutting tools. Designed to improve user productivity and provide unmatched value, the DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ system is rolling out with two attachments: a Copper Pipe Cutter Attachment (DWACPRIR) and PVC/PEX Pipe Cutter Attachment (DWAPVCIR) that quickly attach to select DEWALT® 20V MAX* and other pro-grade 18V Impact Drivers‡ turning them into powerful cutting tools.

"The DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ line is a revolutionary new addition to the wide range of tools and accessories tradespeople typically reach for on the jobsite," said Doug Redpath, President, Hand Tools, Accessories & Storage, at Stanley Black & Decker. "Instead of purchasing separate dedicated pipe cutting tools, IMPACT CONNECT™ attachments leverage the power of users' current impact drivers‡ to perform the job quickly with less cutting effort."

The DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ Copper Pipe Cutter Attachment (DWACPRIR) and PVC/PEX Pipe Cutter Attachment (DWAPVCIR) are the first offerings within this DEWALT platform and are ideal for pipe fitting, plumbing, HVAC, and home renovation. Designed to boost user productivity, the attachments require 100X less cutting effort than a manual cutter and with the quick-change brace system, the attachments are connected in seconds allowing for seamless conversion from pipe cutting tools to a traditional impact driver.

The DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ Copper Pipe Cutter Attachment features:

4X faster cuts † with up to 1 in. maximum cut capacity

with up to 1 in. maximum cut capacity A 1/2 in. and 3/4 in. cutting wheel optimized for cutting performance and speed (1 in. cutting wheel sold separately).

An ultra-sharp blade to make clean efficient cut through types K, L, and M copper pipe

Exceptional maneuverability with 360-degree rotation to cut at any angle

The DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ PVC/PEX Pipe Cutter Attachment features:

6X faster cuts † with up to a 2 in. cut capacity in schedule 80 PVC

with up to a 2 in. cut capacity in schedule 80 PVC An ultra-sharp blade for clean, square cuts

Exceptional maneuverability with 360-degree rotation to cut at any angle.

The DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ Copper Pipe Cutter Attachment and IMPACT CONNECT™ PVC/PEX Pipe Cutter Attachment will be available in late 2022 where DEWALT products are sold.

For more information on DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ products, visit www.dewalt.com.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

**100X less cutting effort than a manual cutter - On average, using DWACPRIR attachment, DCB204 battery in DCF887 impact driver vs LENOX® 14830TS1 tubing cutter cutting 1/2" Type L copper, and using DWAPVCIR attachment, DCB204 battery in DCF887 impact driver vs. LENOX® LX-12124R2 PVC tubing cutter cutting #1 SCH 40 PVC.

† 4X Faster Cuts: On average, using DEWALT Impact Connect™ Copper Tubing Cutter Attachment in DEWALT Impact Driver DCF887 with fully charged battery vs. LENOX® 148330TSK 3 PC Tubing Cutter Kit, cutting 1/2" and 3/4" Type L copper pipe, cut time only.

† 6X Faster Cuts: On average, using DEWALT Impact Connect™ PVC/PEX Cutter Attachment in DEWALT Impact Driver DCF887 with fully charged battery vs. LENOX® S12124R2 Ratcheting Cutter, cutting 1" and 2" SCH 40 PVC Pipe, cut time only.

‡Optimized for the following impact drivers (sold separately): DEWALT® - DCF787, DCF809, DCF840, DCF850, DCF885, DCF887, DCF888

COMPATIBLE WITH: CRAFTSMAN® - CMCF810, CMCF820 BOSCH® - 25618, IDH182, GDX18V-1800C FLEX® - 1351, FX1371A KOBALT® - K18ID-16A MAKITA® - LXDT01, LXDT08, XDT11, XDT13, XDT14, XDT15, XDT16, XDT18 METABO® - WH18DBDL2, WH18DDX MILWAUKEE® - 2653-20, 2656-20, 2760-20, 2850-20, 2853-20. CRAFTSMAN and LENOX are registered trademarks of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. BOSCH, FLEX, KOBALT, MAKITA, METABO, and MILWAUKEE are registered trademarks of Robert Bosch GmbH, Flex-Elektrowerkzeuge GmbH, LF, LLC, Makita Corp., Metabowerke GmbH, and Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., respectively, none of which has endorsed or approved this product or its statement of compatibility.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of outdoor equipment. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's approximately 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

DEWALT Media Contact:

Lindsay Fennell

Senior Public Relations Manager

(724) 205-0640

Lindsay.Fennell@sbdinc.com

