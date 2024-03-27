Transgene appoints Lucie Larguier as Chief Financial Officer and Christelle Schwoerer as Chief Human Resources Officer

Strasbourg, France, March 27, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucie Larguier as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Formerly VP, Corporate Communication and Investor Relations at Transgene, in her new role as CFO, Lucie Larguier will be responsible for all aspects of the Company’s financial strategy, management and operations to ensure efficient delivery of Transgene’s innovative immunotherapy pipeline. Lucie succeeds Arnaud Dubarry who has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

Already a member of the executive management committee, Lucie Larguier brings a comprehensive, cross-functional view of the Company’s operations and finances as well as a deep knowledge of Transgene’s investor base. Since 2016, Lucie has served as Director Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, reporting directly to the CEO. Lucie contributed significantly to the smooth execution of four successful securities transactions, as well as to strengthening the external visibility of Transgene. Prior to joining Transgene, Lucie spent more than 10 years in the consultancy environment, advising companies on their corporate and financial messages, and contributed to the success of numerous securities transactions. She is a graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po), with a Master’s degree in Communication with a minor in finance.

Alongside this new appointment, Transgene has promoted Christelle Schwoerer to Chief Human Resources Officer, effective from April 1, 2024, and she also joins the Executive Committee. Christelle Schwoerer joined Transgene’s Human Resources department in 2013, and her knowledge of the organization, its culture and its employees are real assets in her new, expanded role. Christelle Schwoerer holds a Master 1 in human resources from the CNAM Grand-Est and a Master 2 in management and human resources from the Ecole de Management de Strasbourg, which she obtained in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Alessandro Riva, MD, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, commented: "Having worked extensively with Lucie since taking on the role of CEO, I am convinced that her knowledge and experience make her an excellent fit as CFO at Transgene. She identifies closely with the culture we are building, has made significant contributions to the success of the company to date and is well placed to support our ambitious plans to accelerate our pipeline of highly promising cancer immunotherapies.”

Lucie Larguier, Chief Financial Officer, said: "I am immensely excited to take on the role of CFO at Transgene. I believe that the company is at a critical juncture, with ongoing clinical development projects which, if positive, could deliver significant value to the company and its shareholders over the next one to two years. I look forward to working closely with the senior management team to help ensure the success of our exciting pipeline of cancer immunotherapy assets.”

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses:

TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone.

With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr

Follow us on social media: X (ex-Twitter): @TransgeneSA – LinkedIn: @Transgene

