Transgene to Present New Data on TG4050, an Individualized Cancer Vaccine, at AACR 2024

Poster presentation of new data

from ongoing randomized Phase I trial targeting head and neck cancers

Strasbourg, France, March 6, 2024, 7:30 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, will present a poster on updated data from the ongoing randomized Phase I trial of TG4050 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR). The AACR will take place in San Diego, California, USA, from April 5 to 10, 2024.

Poster details

Title: Personalized vaccine TG4050 induces polyepitopic immune responses against private neoantigens in resected HPV negative head and neck cancers

Session title : Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 3

: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 3 Poster and abstract number : LB401

: LB401 Date and Time: Wednesday April 10, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PDT

Wednesday April 10, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PDT Location: Poster Section 52, Board number 2

Poster Section 52, Board number 2 Authors : A. Lalanne, C. Jamet, JP Delord, C. Ottensmeier, C. Le Tourneau, A. Tavernaro, G. Lacoste, B. Bastien, M. Brandely, B. Grellier, E. Quemeneur, Y. Yamashita, O. Kousuke, N. Yamagata, Y. Tanaka, K. Onoguchi, I. G. Pait, B. Malone, O. Baker, P. Brattas, M. Gheorghe, R. Stratford, T. Clancy, K. Bendjama, O. Lantz

The abstract will be available on the AACR website April 5, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CET.

TG4050 is an individualized immunotherapy being developed for solid tumors that is based on Transgene’s myvac® technology and powered by NEC’s longstanding artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) expertise. TG4050 is being evaluated in a randomized multicenter Phase I clinical trial as a single agent in the adjuvant treatment of HPV-negative head and neck cancers ( NCT04183166 ). Transgene and NEC plan to continue the development of TG4050 in this indication with a Phase II extension of the trial expected to start in 2024. TG4050 is being jointly developed by Transgene and NEC.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses:

TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone.

With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company’s activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities’ agreement with development phases, and development. The Company’s ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

