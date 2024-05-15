Transgene’s Combined General Meeting of May 15, 2024

Strasbourg, France, May 15, 2024, 05:45 p.m. CEST – The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Transgene’s shareholders was held today (May 15, 2024) at 10:00 a.m. at the Company’s headquarters (400 boulevard Gonthier d’Andernach – Parc d’Innovation – 67400 Illkirch-Graffenstaden, France).

The meeting was chaired by Alessandro Riva, Chairman and CEO, to approve the Company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and to vote on the other resolutions submitted for approval.

The replay of the Combined General Meeting is available via Transgene’s website and here .

The Combined General Meeting adopted all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors.

The Combined General Meeting notably has appointed one new director, Michel Baguenault de Puchesse, as non-independent director.

Michel Baguenault de Puchesse brings to the Board of Directors his expertise in legal, financial and human resources matters as well as in corporate organization and governance. Michel has been CEO of Institut Mérieux since January 2020. Prior to this position, Michel held several positions within the Institut Mérieux group: Executive Vice President of Institut Mérieux (2009 – 2011), Corporate Vice President, HR and Communication of bioMérieux (2011 – 2016), Secretary General of bioMérieux, in charge of Human Resources, Communication, Audit - Risks & Compliance, and Protocol (2016 – 2020).

Before joining Institut Mérieux, he was Financial Strategy Advisor at Financière Meeschaert, from 1996 to 2004, and Head of Development at Banque Martin Maurel in Lyon, from 2004 to 2008.

Michel Baguenault de Puchesse is a graduate from EM LYON Business School and holds a Law degree.

Within the Institut Mérieux Group, Michel Baguenault de Puchesse is a board member of Institut Mérieux, Mérieux NutriSciences, Fondation Christophe & Rodolphe Mérieux, and non-executive President of Mérieux Equity Partners.

Outside the Group, he is board member of CIC Lyonnaise de Banque, Descours & Cabaud SA, Mutuelles AXA, Siparex / Sigefi, Fondation Solidarités by Crédit Agricole. He also joined the supervisory board of Unibel.

Transgene’s Board of Directors is now comprised of the following members:

Dr. Alessandro Riva, Chairman;

Alain Mérieux, Honorary Chairman;

Philippe Archinard, Director;

Michel Baguenault de Puchesse, Director;

Jean-Luc Bélingard, Director;

Prof. Jean-Yves Blay, independent Director;

Sandrine Flory, Director (TSGH representative);

Benoît Habert, independent Director;

Marie Landel, independent Director;

Maya Saïd, independent Director;

Carol Stuckley, independent Director.

The Board is now composed of 10 members. In terms of independence and diversity, the Board of Directors is compliant with the applicable rules, namely: 4 independent directors out of 10, i.e. 40%, and 4 women out of 10, i.e. a parity of 40%.

Detailed voting results are available on Transgene’s website, under the heading Investors > General Meeting.

Contacts

Transgene:

Lucie Larguier

Chief Financial Officer

+33 (0)3 88 27 91 04

investorrelations@transgene.fr Media Transgene:

MEDiSTRAVA

Sylvie Berrebi / Frazer Hall

+44 (0)203 928 6900

transgene@medistrava.com





About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses: TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone.

With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr

Follow us on social media: X (formerly Twitter): @TransgeneSA – LinkedIn: @Transgene

