Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces that an existing transit client in California signed a contract to upgrade 97 of its parking lot emergency call boxes with the Knightscope K1 Retrofit Kits.

Transit System Client Upgrades 97 Emergency Call Boxes with Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K1 Technology (Graphic: Business Wire)

In 2022, this client averaged approximately 136,000 weekday passengers. Knightscope’s K1 emergency blue light communication devices serve to deter potential negative activities using cellular and satellite communications with solar power to passengers for additional safety in remote locations. The newer, more advanced wireless systems will save the client money on both infrastructure and hardware costs, while improving reliability on a modern communication network.

