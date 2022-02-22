TransMedia Group retained by Jamil Massey to promote post-graduate guidance book 'High School No Fool'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to raise media awareness in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges with virtual schooling possibly increasing the rate of dropouts globally, the story of Jamil Massey's journey in the book "High School No Fool" comes at a pivotal time.

TransMedia to relay important quotes from Jamil Massey such as, "As many are likely questioning their paths and working hard to pivot, it's okay to ask questions," and "There continues to be the misconception that not graduating from college means that you will not be successful in life."

TransMedia said it will also work to elevate Massey's message, "find your passion and path."

TransMedia to include highlights in Jamil Massey's book Massey's life experience has shown him the mission and messaging as well as corporate facilities managers who found success despite not having a college degree.

"I'm grateful to retain TransMedia Group as our PR firm for my book and mission, and look forward to working with the TMG team to achieve providing my insight to students," said Jamil Massey.

TransMedia plans to arrange opportunities to speak with students, press interviews and conferences for Jamil Massey. TransMedia will send out media pitches and news releases about Jamil Massey's mission to chart their own course if they discover that trade or vocational training may be in their future.

"Jamil Massey book shines light on the best learning experiences often happen outside of the classroom, as well as sharing stories from his professional career and we are looking forward to cultivating these media messages," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

TransMedia Group has over the years represented many top artists in the entertainment industry as its founder and CEO Tom Madden was the #2-ranked executive at NBC and before that he promoted the hit shows at the ABC television network in New York.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone amazzone@transmediagroup.com 561-908-1683

