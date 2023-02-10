TransMedia Group to Belt Out Arias of Publicity For New York Operatic Star Cristina Fontanelli

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group will be managing all public relations activities for the Unforgettable Voice ("Vocal Genius" - NY SUN) of opera singer, actress, performer and philanthropist Cristina Fontanelli.

"Our publicity will highlight Cristina Fontanelli's upcoming concerts, philanthropic events that she arranges to support her nonprofit organization and her many appearances including at Carnegie Hall," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone. "A great focus will be on the upcoming show " Springtime in Italy with Cristina Fontanelli " on March 26th, 2023 at Palm Beach Atlantic University, 300 Okeechobee Boulevard," added Mazzone.

TransMedia Group will also assist with any film roles coming up, not unlike the film SANTINO that earned a Best Actress Winner at C.R.I. INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL for Fontanelli, that added to her professional elegance along her passionate, ever evolving career.

"The first time I spoke with Cristina and mentioned my family was from Giovinazzo, Bari, she was excited to tell me that the Italian government as a world-wide representative of the Puglia region invited her to sing in Bari, Italy. I knew right then we were going to work together and increase her media presence immediately," said Mazzone.

"The team is committed to facendo tutto il possibile per prenotare interviste ai media e far sentire a tutti entusiasti di sentire quell'eredità italiana nella musica (doing everything possible to book media interviews and get everyone excited to feel that Italian heritage in music)," added Mazzone.

