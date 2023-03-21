TransMedia Group to Draw Media Attention to 'The Picasso of Thieves,' a New Film by Award-Winning New Heat Media in Collaboration with TMGroup Productions

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Heat Media'sCarlos Cespedes retains TransMedia Group to publicize Joselito Vega, whom many know by his nickname "Picasso," to create a publicity frame for an upcoming documentary film, The Picasso of Thieves."

The film, which is being produced in collaboration with TMGroup Productions, tells the story of an artful house painter who becomes adept at stealing art by Picasso, featuring Noah Charney, Professor Noah Charney, Pulitzer Finalist Best-Selling Author and Historian of Art Crime.

TransMedia Group said it has a rendering that will excite media about the soon-to-be-released "The Picasso of Thieves," involving gathering reviews at the private screening to which it will invite film critics and media to attend.

TransMedia Group will be reaching out to film reviewers, film critics and investigative reporters to bring Joselito Vega's fascinating story about the housepainter turned Picasso thief to light.

"Working with award-winning female Director Anna Cespedes and husband and award-winning producer, Carlos Cespedes has been an amazing experience in collaborating and creating a film that paints real-life stories and one about a painter who becomes an artful thief," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone, who has several Executive Producing credits.

TransMedia Group has worked with many film festivals such as the Palm Beach International Film Festival, Delray Beach Film Festival, Fort Lauderdale Film Festival, Israeli Film Festival and many more, including films in the festivals that garnered awards and exposure.

"There's quite an appealing story here in an eerie sense that someone goes into a home for a painting job then steals fine art because he's figured a creative way to do it," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

Madden, an art collector himself, has seen many Picasso paintings in museums and private collections including that of a close friend, who owned one of the largest private collections of Picasso originals.

TransMedia Group's PR

"With TransMedia's experience in promoting films, I'm confident my story will come to life on the big screen," said Vega.

TransMedia Group said it will arrange for Vega and the Cespedes to talk to media about the film.

"As excitement builds in post-production, we're working now on getting the film on a network as this intriguing story is headed for the history books and docufilm archives," added Mazzone.

