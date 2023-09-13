TransMedia Group to Energize Media Outlets by Shining Attention on SOLARBACK's Burning Question to Florida's Commercial Real Estate Investors and Wall Street: "How Much is Your Roof Worth?"

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As SOLARBACK continues to ink deals with Florida building owners, landlords and real estate investors eager to convert empty roof space into profit-generating (and planet protecting) solar energy, TransMedia Group will focus on generating media.

"Several bank buildings, dry storage facilities, hotels, and shopping centers will be among the first of South Florida commercial buildings utilizing and leasing previously 'vacant' and underutilized flat rooftops," said Tom Madden, TransMedia Group CEO. "SolarBack is transforming these empty roofs into "Photo Voltaic Farms," producing long-term, passive income; our press materials will bring this incredible story to targeted news outlets in Florida and beyond."

SolarBack (SolarBackUSA.com) Co-Founder Josh Schuster (who over the past decade has developed approximately $2B in mostly vertical commercial real estate in six states), said that when it comes to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), the Sunshine State has been in the Dark; SolarBack wants TransMedia Group to help bring their modern messaging to the masses while highlighting the excitement of prospective landlords, like WBS Properties LLC, owner of 25 South Florida commercial buildings, who calls SolarBack's proposals "novel, interesting and suit our desire to enhance portfolio revenue."

"Today only 3% of solar-viable roofs in the US actually host PV systems, and we're taking advantage of this oversight; filling that void," said another SolarBack member and environmental minded entrepreneur. "Pair that with a strong movement, led by the Fortune 500 to reduce the carbon footprint, and Florida real estate owners/managers are overdue for this untapped opportunity."

TransMedia said its PR will help educate news audiences on reliability and viability of solar panels and reach out to building decision makers, showing the positive effects solar energy could have on bottom lines right from their own roofs with SolarBack on their side, or more precisely, on their roofs.

"SolarBack, with our capitalization led by an institutional family office, acts as a private equity fund & quasi-REIT, attractive to ESG Investors," said SolarBack Co-Founder Josh Schuster. "We're actively building an advisory board and looking to TransMedia for additional introductions and potential synergies for some of SolarBack's philanthropic initiatives, like building impoverished countries' microgrids."

Added Madden: "We're excited to show media how much Florida's empty roofs are actually worth."

