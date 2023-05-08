TRANSMEDIA GROUP TO HIGHLIGHT BOOMER TIMES 33-YEAR HISTORY PUBLISHING A MONTHLY MAGAZINE FOR LOYAL AND APPRECIATIVE SUBSCRIBERS AGE 55 AND UP IN SOUTH FLORIDA

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --TransMedia Group to tell the story of how Anita Finley turned a publication targeting a small number of south Florida seniors into a full-fledged company producing a monthly newspaper called Boomer Timesread by many thousands of subscribers age 55 and over.

TransMedia Group said it will tell how growing up in Miami Beach, Finley found herself curious about and infatuated with the elder population living in small hotels in South Beach and in tiny apartments sprinkled throughout the city.

"My grandmother lived in one of the first senior retirement hotels on Washington Avenue, the heart of a ghetto of elders until she died at 95, which left quite an impression on my psyche," said Finley.

TransMedia will bring to media attention the inspiring story of how this led to Finley becoming a champion of older folks and co-founder of a senior citizen center and ultimately the publisher of Boomer Times.

"Finley became a champion and spokesperson for seniors, now one herself," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden, another one with a work ethic that won't rest.

"Hers is a story of determination, resilience, hard work and creativity to keep expanding her multi-media company adding seminars, symposiums and expos to assist, inform and inspire a growing senior community in Florida."

While the most recent print edition of Boomer Times magazine was distributed as a supplement folded into the Miami Herald, the publication will now be distributed just digitally. The digital only edition will be magazine style, still full of news of interest to the community in South Florida that it serves with information about everything from best restaurants to breakthrough treatments for chronic knee pain," said Madden, holding his knee.

"There are so many songs that come to mind when I think of Boomer Times, but the main one is 'People,' which says it all for me," said Finley.

"I'm so happy I have so far spent over 12,000 days and nights having the privilege of bringing to seniors and baby boomers in South Florida the most positive aspects about aging," she said.

Finley said she wants TransMedia to inspire those 55 and over to continue reading Boomer Times "so they can keep ahead of aging for a longer, healthier and more fun-filled life."

