TransMedia Group to Present Darlene Swaffar as 'Lightening Rod for Liberty' Being Benjamin Franklin's 9th Great Niece and GOP Candidate for Congress, District 22

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our PR campaign will show how Ben Franklin's legacy to fight for Liberty, justice for all and against slavery way back in the 18th Century is what this run for Congress means to her," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

"Our publicity will underscore how Swaffar is committed to bringing strong Conservative leadership to her District, and particularly helping seniors living on fixed income, but seeing their taxes rise. First she must win the August 18th Primary," he said.

"Our PR campaign will ask voters 'Do we need another Career Politician?' No, we need business leaders who are strategic problem solvers focused on win/win solutions. Here are three major points on her platform we will highlight," said TransMedia President Adrienne Mazzone.

"First, as 'The Medicare Lady' TM and Owner of Sunshine Insurance Associates, she has a local family-owned insurance brokerage firm and for 10 years has been a leader in the Health Insurance Industry. She intends to fight for better Health Insurance Choices. Something that current Congress Members want to take away and instead pass Medicare for None.

"Second, as a past Executive Director of the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce, Swaffar brought the Chamber's focus of economic development and entrepreneurship training to the residents of Broward County.

"Her goal is to attract major companies to headquarter or satellite their office in Broward and Palm Beach County, bringing high paying career jobs with year-round residents who'll stabilize our cyclical economy.

"Third, there've been Sewer Main breaks in Fort Lauderdale leaking raw sewage into our pristine waterways. Swaffar believes current leaders have neglected a system in place over 50 years while she is focused on improving sewer and water system, bridges and roads.

"Google her name and see the results of a recent SWOT Analysis determining she is the strongest Candidate running in South Florida."

TransMedia said it will feature an article by Daveda Gruber from Maga Media highlighting Swaffar's platform and why she is the strongest candidate running in South Florida.

https://magamedia.org/2020/04/20/will-swaffar-be-our-new-health-insurance-expert/

Another article focused on Swaffar's inviting Elon Musk to move his headquarters to Florida: https://magamedia.org/2020/05/14/darlene-swaffer-invites-elon-musk-to-florida/

"The New Movement" also recently featured her as the strongest candidate," said Mazzone citing their weblink https://www.thenewmovement.org/florida.html.

TransMedia will feature a Video explaining Swaffar's Mission: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPRGWxvzEac&t=11s

Contact: Dilara Tuncer 561-750-9800x2100; 941-549-3571 dilara@transmediagroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedia-group-to-present-darlene-swaffar-as-lightening-rod-for-liberty-being-benjamin-franklins-9th-great-niece-and-gop-candidate-for-congress-district-22-301082336.html

SOURCE TransMedia Group