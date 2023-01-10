TransMedia Group to take as good care of Goldstar Home Healthcare's Public Relations as They do of Seniors at Home

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to shine publicity on how Goldstar Home Healthcare keeps seniors living happily independently in their own homes in South Florida.

TransMedia said it will show media how effectively Goldstar's home healthcare workers provide health and companion care, offering flexible care plans meeting the needs and budgets of seniors, with most long-term care insurance accepted.

"We selected TransMedia Group as our PR firm because of their extensive experience in healthcare," said Goldstar Home Healthcare CEO Norman Stewart.

TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden said, "it's a privilege to represent such a fine company dedicated to a cause we believe in ourselves, which is enabling our seniors to live independently at home."

Madden said TransMedia Group's PR program for Goldstar will focus on such key points as there's no commitment, seniors can cancel anytime and Goldstar's home healthcare workers are all highly trained, fully certified and licensed and can be at the side of seniors 4 to 24 hours a day.

"We'll show how Goldstar aides provide not only healthcare, but companionship, helping with driving, cooking, laundry, even light housekeeping and more," said Madden.

TransMedia Group is a full-service public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981. Over the years, it has conducted many successful PR campaigns, including for major healthcare companies and products. Among its subsidiaries is the digital publication Dietary Supplement News.

