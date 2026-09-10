TransMedics Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2PH5P / ISIN: US89377M1099
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10.09.2026 22:33:40
Transmedics Names Fernando Araujo CFO, Reiterates FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - On Thursday, TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX), a portable warm perfusion provider, announced that it has appointed Fernando Araujo as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 21. Additionally, TransMedics is reiterating its full-year revenue guidance for 2026.
Araujo succeeds Gerardo Hernandez, who will transition to Commercial Strategic Advisor, LATAM, to lead TransMedics' expansion into Latin America.
Araujo is a global finance executive with over 20 years of experience in public companies across healthcare, industrial, and energy sectors. He most recently served as CFO of GE HealthCare's Advanced Imaging Solutions segment. He previously held finance leadership roles at GE HealthCare and 3M, and spent 17 years at General Electric in various senior finance and CFO positions, including roles in healthcare, energy, and Latin America.
In addition, the company is reiterating its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $737 million to $757 million, representing approximately 22% to 25% year-over-year growth. The company's current guidance does not include any revenue from its recent investment in PAD Aviation Service GmbH. It plans to review and update the outlook when it reports its third-quarter 2026 results.
In after-hours trading on Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.01 percent down at $85.04, after closing Thursday's trading 1.57 percent down.
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