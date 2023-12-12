|
12.12.2023 22:05:00
TransMedics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that on December 7, 2023, TransMedics granted non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 9,547 shares of its common stock and an aggregate of 6,175 restricted stock units to 11 employees, each as a material inducement for each employee's entry into employment with TransMedics. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee of the TransMedics Board of Directors and were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and pursuant to the TransMedics Group, Inc. Inducement Plan.
TransMedics granted non-qualified stock options to purchase 9,547 shares of TransMedics' common stock and 6,175 restricted stock units in the aggregate. The stock options were granted with a per share exercise price of $75.11, the closing price of the common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on December 7, 2023. Twenty-five percent of the shares subject to each option will vest on the first yearly anniversary of the date of the employee's start of employment, with the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the subsequent three year period, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The options have a 10-year term and are subject to the terms of the TransMedics Group, Inc. Inducement Plan. Twenty-five percent of each restricted stock unit award will vest on the first four anniversaries of the date of the employee's start of employment, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The restricted stock units are subject to the terms of the TransMedics Group, Inc. Inducement Plan.
About TransMedics Group, Inc.
TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.
Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston
332-895-3222
Investors@transmedics.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-302013100.html
SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TransMedics Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
05.11.23
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.23
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.23
|Is TransMedics Group Stock a Buy on the Dip? (MotleyFool)
|
30.04.23
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.23
|Insiders Selling TransMedics Group And 2 Other Stocks (Benzinga)
|
21.02.23
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.22
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.22
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu TransMedics Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TransMedics Group Inc Registered Shs
|67,15
|-0,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid steht an: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich kaum bewegt. Die Wall Street tendiert zur Wochenmitte leicht nach oben. An den asiatischen Börsen konnten sich die Anleger zur Wochenmitte nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.