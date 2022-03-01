|
01.03.2022 22:05:00
TransMedics to Present at the Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
ANDOVER, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, announced today that members of the management team will present virtually at the upcoming Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Event: Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Time: 3:20 p.m. EST
A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/.
About TransMedics Group, Inc.
TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.
Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston
332-895-3222
Investors@transmedics.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-to-present-at-the-oppenheimers-32nd-annual-healthcare-conference-301493295.html
SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TransMedics Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
22.02.22
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.21
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.21
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.21
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.20
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.20
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.20
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)