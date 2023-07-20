|
20.07.2023 22:05:00
TransMedics to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3, 2023
ANDOVER, Mass., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2023 after market close on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The TransMedics management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.
Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 807-9684 for domestic callers or (412) 317-5415 for international callers and ask to be joined into the TransMedics call. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/.
About TransMedics Group, Inc.
TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.
Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston
332-895-3222
Investors@transmedics.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-to-report-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-august-3-2023-301880977.html
SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TransMedics Group Inc Registered Shs
|81,55
|-0,06%
