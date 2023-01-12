|
12.01.2023 12:07:05
Transnet back to square one after ripping up deal with Chinese for locomotive spare parts
TRANSNET has ripped up an agreement with a Chinese locomotive supplier after the firm – CRRC E- Loco Supply – refused to have its financial affairs vetted by the South African Reserve Bank and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).The state-owned ports and rail company said it would re-open invitations to tender to former bidders, including Wabtech, Mitsui and Alstom. The tender is for the supply of spare parts for the repair of about 100 locomotives that were previously supplied by the Chinese company.That initial contract was found by Transnet to be “irregular and illegal” following their investigation during the State Capture inquiry.The development is another blow to Transnet which received calls from the mining sector in December that its CEO Portia Derby and head of its largest operating unit, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), resign.In a letter seen by Business Day and News24, Minerals Council chairperson Nolitha Fakude criticised “several bizarre decisions and statements” made by Transnet management “and in particular the ongoing tragic decline in the performance of Transnet”.Transnet and the Minerals Council have since agreed to a “collaborative structure” in which industry concerns about rail and port performance could be tackled.Transnet said today that the failure to repair the locomotives had particular relevance for three major corridors (North, Northeast and Cape Corridors) that account for roughly 50% of TFR’s revenue and affect coal, chrome and manganese exports.“As a matter of urgency, in the next few weeks, Transnet will therefore be issuing an open competitive tender inviting any eligible Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to step-in to rehabilitate the non-operational Chinese locomotives,” Transnet said.The post Transnet back to square one after ripping up deal with Chinese for locomotive spare parts appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Parts Holding Europe SASmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Parts Holding Europe SASmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Markt hielten sich am Freitag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.