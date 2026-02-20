Transocean Q4 Profit Climbs; Issues Q1 View, Sees Weak Revenues In FY26

(RTTNews) - Transocean Ltd. (RIG) reported Thursday higher profit in its fourth quarter, benefited by increased revenues. On a per share basis, the firm turned to a profit from last year's loss. Further, the company issued outlook, expecting lower revenues in fiscal 2026.

In the overnight trading, the shares were losing around 2 percent, after closing Thursday's regular trading 2.3 percent higher at $6.36.

The company's net income attributable to controlling interest was $25 million, compared to $7 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share were $0.02, compared to a loss of $0.11 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $21 million, compared to $27 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.02, compared to a loss of $0.09 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA, a key performance metric for the oilfield services industry, was $385 million, up from $323 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 36.8 percent from 33.9 percent a year ago.

Contract drilling revenues, the primary source of the company's business, increased to $1.04 billion in the fourth quarter from $952 million in the prior-year period.

Looking ahead, the company provided guidance for the first quarter of 2023, expecting contract drilling revenues between $1.02 billion and $1.05 billion.

For the full year 2023, the company expects contract drilling revenues in the range of $3.80 billion to $3.95 billion. In fiscal 2025, contract drilling revenues were $3.97 billion.

