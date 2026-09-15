Transocean Wins $80 Mln Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Contract In Equatorial Guinea

(RTTNews) - Transocean Ltd. (RIG), an offshore contract drilling services provider, on Tuesday announced that its Deepwater Conqueror was awarded a two-well drilling contract in Equatorial Guinea with an undisclosed operator.

The contract is expected to contribute approximately $80 million to backlog, excluding additional services and mobilization and demobilization compensation.

The estimated 170-day campaign is expected to commence in 2027.

The campaign will directly follow the rig's current contract in the U.S. Gulf.

The company operates a fleet of 27 mobile offshore drilling units, including 20 ultra-deepwater and seven harsh-environment floaters.

In the pre-market trading, Transocean is 0.82% higher at $5.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.