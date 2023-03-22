+++ In 1, 2, 3 Schritten zum Anlageprodukt: Zertifikate-Finder! ▪ Oder wo kaufen Sie Ihre Zertifikate? +++-w-
Transparency Declaration Notification

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV ("Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received on March 20, 2023.

On March 15, 2023, the Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA detained 16,454,453 Ontex voting securities or voting rights, representing 19.98% of voting securities, unchanged versus the latest declared position dating from April 20, 2021.

Enquiries

  • Investors        Geoffroy Raskin        +32 53 33 37 30        investor.relations@ontexglobal.com
  • Media        Maarten Verbanck        +32 53 33 36 20        corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 9,000 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 20 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Attachment


