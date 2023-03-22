Transparency Declaration Notification

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV ("Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received on March 20, 2023.



On March 15, 2023, the Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA detained 16,454,453 Ontex voting securities or voting rights, representing 19.98% of voting securities, unchanged versus the latest declared position dating from April 20, 2021.

