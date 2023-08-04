Transparency Declaration Notification

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV ("Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received on August 2, 2023.

On July 31, 2023, Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund detained 2,467,800 Ontex voting securities or voting rights, representing 2.99% of voting securities, and thereby crossed downward the threshold of 3%.

Notification details

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Notification by: A person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund, Veraison Capital, Lintheschergasse 10, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland

Date of threshold crossing: July 31, 2023

Threshold crossed: 3% downward

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund is not a controlled entity.

Date of declaration: August 2, 2023

Details of the notification:













Voting rights









Previous notification









After the transaction







# voting rights







% voting rights









Holders of voting rights







# voting rights







Linked to securities







Not linked to securities







Linked to securities







Not linked to securities









Veraison SICAV - Engagement Fund







2,497,800







2,467,800







0







2.99%







0.00%









Total







2,497,800







2,467,800







0







2.99%







0.00%

Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com Media Maarten Verbanck +32 53 33 36 20 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 7,500 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 20 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.?

Attachment