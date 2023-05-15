Transparency Notifications from Shareholders

PRESS RELEASE

Ghent, Belgium – 15 May 2023 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, announces today that it received transparency notifications from the shareholders listed below, notifying the number of voting rights attached to shares mentioned next to their respective names in the table below.

Reason for notification



Number of shares and voting rights held Number % of total outstanding shares(1) Participatiemaatschappij Vlaanderen NV(2) Passive crossing of a threshold 1,346,074 4.80% Optiverder BV(3) Acquisition of voting securities or voting rights 922,535 3.29%

_____________

Notes:

(1) The total number of outstanding shares of the Company mentioned in the relevant transparency notifications amounts to 28,050,888, each share giving right to one (1) vote (being 28,050,888 voting rights in total). This number does not take into account the number of new shares that were issued pursuant to a capital increase that was announced on 24 April 2023 and completed on 10 May 2023 through the issuance of a total of 140,845 additional new shares.

(2) A parent undertaking or a controlling person of Participatiemaatschappij Vlaanderen NV ("PMV"), informed the Company, by means of a notification dated 11 May 2023 that, PMV's aggregate number of voting rights passively down crossed the threshold of 5% of the then outstanding 28,050,888 voting rights of the Company. The notification specifies furthermore that PMV is controlled by Het Vlaams Gewest and that Het Vlaams Gewest is not controlled.

(3) A parent undertaking or a controlling person of Optiverder BV ("Optiverder"), informed the Company, by means of a notification dated 10 May 2023 that on 27 April 2023 Optiverder’s aggregate number of voting rights crossed the threshold of 3% of the then outstanding 28,050,888 voting rights of the Company. The notification furthermore specifies that Optiverder is 100% owned by Mr. C.A.C.M. Oomen.





This announcement is made in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions.

To access copies of the aforementioned transparency notifications, reference is made to Sequana Medical's website (https://www.sequanamedical.com/investors/shareholder-information/).

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

