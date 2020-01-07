Transparent Conductive Coating: Materials and Global Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets of transparent conductive coatings, which is used globally in various types of applications, ranging from touch screens and displays to solar photovoltaics.The market is broken down by types, applications, and by region.



Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each type, application, and regional market.



The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for transparent conductive coatings.It explains the major market drivers of the global market of transparent conductive coatings, the current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the transparent conductive coatings market.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the transparent conductive coatings industry globally.



Summary

The era of smart devices has emerged as a result of continuous technological advancements. Indium tin oxide (ITO)-based conductive coatings are the most widely used transparent conductive coating across the world.



ITO-based coatings are highly transparent and conductive, due to which they are used across a wide range of touch screen and display applications.However, the price fluctuations and limited geographical availability associated with indium have compelled the industry to search for cheaper non-ITO-based conductive materials with improved properties.



In recent years, conductive nanoparticles, other doped metal oxides, and conductive polymers have emerged as promising replacements for ITO-based transparent conductive coatings.



The major applications of transparent conductive coatings include touch screens and displays, OLED lighting, and PV cells.The market is currently dominated by touch screen and display applications.



However, the market of transparent conductive coatings for thin-films PV cells is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.



