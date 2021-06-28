TransPerfect Life Sciences Welcomes Industry Veteran Kaarin Gordon

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of technologies and services to support clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the hiring of Kaarin Gordon as Vice President, Technology Solutions.

Gordon has more than 25 years of experience working with CROs and biopharma, medical device, med tech, and healthcare companies. Her focus has been implementing technology solutions and automation to help clients more effectively author, manage, translate, and publish global content.

Team-building, specialization, and collaboration are key strengths in Gordon's work. Most recently, she led the development of the life sciences practice at SDL/RWS and previously held a leadership position at Lionbridge.

Gordon commented, "I know firsthand from my experience in the localization and technology space that TransPerfect is a leader in life sciences and is well-positioned to drive innovation and new solutions that address business challenges in life sciences. While many organizations in this industry are going through a lot of internal changes related to consolidation and VC ownership, the stability, focus, and clear commitment to life sciences at TransPerfect truly stands out. I am thrilled to join the team."

In her new role, Gordon will help lead an already-established specialty division with a dedicated approach and technology stack for life sciences. Her focus will be on optimization and innovation, applying the company's existing technologies, such as GlobalLink® and Trial Interactive®, in new ways. She will immediately step into a leadership role with the senior management team, drawing upon her diverse experience as a technologist, entrepreneur, manager, and solution provider to better equip and coach the company's sales, client services, and technology teams to deliver at the highest possible level for clients.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Kaarin is an expert in technology and localization for the life sciences industry. She has a long track record of delivering innovative solutions and customer success stories. We look forward to having her on the TransPerfect team."

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include eTMF and eClinical technologies, paper TMF migration, pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in over 100 cities worldwide, TransPerfect is the ideal partner to ensure that your global launch makes a global impact.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

