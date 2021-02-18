Transport Canada fines two individuals for presenting falsified COVID-19 test results

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to implement a multi-layered framework of measures to protect Canadians from COVID-19, and help prevent air travel from being a source for the spread of the virus. Pre-departure testing of air travellers is a key component of the Government of Canada's efforts to protect the health and safety of Canadians.

Following a comprehensive investigation, Transport Canada has issued fines to two individual passengers for $10,000 and $7,000 respectively, for presenting a false or misleading COVID-19 test and for making a false declaration about their health status. In both cases, the individuals knowingly boarded a flight to Canada from Mexico on January 23, 2021, after having tested positive for COVID-19 only a few days before their flight.

Under Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19 , travellers must obtain a negative result on a COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of boarding any flight inbound to Canada or a proof of a positive test result within at least 14 days and no more than 90 days prior to arrival, and present the results to the air crew prior to boarding their flight. Passengers are also prohibited from knowingly providing false or misleading COVID-19 test documentation. Any passenger failing to comply with the Interim Order could be subject to fines of up to $5,000 per violation.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Government of Canada, public health authorities, and the Canadian aviation industry – including operators, airports and labour groups – have worked collaboratively to implement measures to reduce the spread of the virus and protect the travelling public.

The Government of Canada continues to strongly advise against non-essential travel outside of Canada. Transport Canada will continue to investigate incidents reported to the department and will not hesitate to take enforcement action where it is warranted.

Air carriers who have reason to believe that a passenger has provided a document that is likely to be false or misleading must report the incident to Transport Canada.

During the entry screening process of travellers arriving by air in Canada , the test documentation is further assessed by Canada Border Services Agency and Public Health Agency of Canada officers. Should it be determined that the document is likely false or misleading, the matter is referred to Transport Canada for investigation under the Aeronautics Act.

