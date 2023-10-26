Transposafe Selects PAXAFE For Enhanced Supply Chain Visibility and Advanced Risk Management

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PAXAFE, a leading B2B software innovator in supply chain risk management, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Brady Corporation's subsidiary, Transposafe, a foremost global leader in supply chain security.

This commercial engagement combines PAXAFE's supply chain visibility and artificial intelligence (AI) expertise in cold chain risk and prediction with Transposafe's leadership in global distribution, specialized packaging and product security.

Industries across the board – from pharmaceuticals and Food & Beverage, to transportation & logistics – are implementing real-time IoT devices to provide product location and condition data in near real-time.

However, the challenge lies in converting these data into actionable insights. Contextualizing data requires substantial investment from manufacturers, their service providers and industry consultants. Operationalizing track and trace data is laborious and expensive.

In alliance with PAXAFE, Transposafe is introducing a holistic solution tailored to any industry's most pressing shipments, that provides valuable insights and tangible ROI for supply chain leaders, quality managers and digital transformation heads. This collaborative approach enables customers to anticipate, counteract, and resolve potential issues before they even materialize.

Mario Gijsel, EMEA Transposafe sales manager explained: "Collaboration with Paxafe enhances our commitment to supply chain security. Besides our own developments, Transposafe also embraces innovation through partnership, providing a comprehensive range of solutions. Together, we empower our customers to track packages beyond expectations, securing the journey of their goods with precision."

Ivan Castro, PAXAFE's Head of Growth, noted: "Previously, clients would send shipments with a blind hope that their products would arrive both timely and intact. With live shipment tracking and our industry-recognized risk management platform, customers can tailor their investment — ensuring optimal protection, seasonally-appropriate packaging, and engaging only the most reliable network partners."

About PAXAFE:

PAXAFE is a B2B risk-management software provider that enables cold chain manufacturers and service providers to extract strategic value and operational insights from their visibility investments.

PAXAFE's B2B SaaS platform — CONTXT — is a device-agnostic risk-management platform that reduces product loss, improves operational efficiency, and optimizes decision-making for perishable shippers and service providers. PAXAFE contextualizes active and passive visibility data, quantifies risk, and predicts OTIF adverse events.

PAXAFE works with some of the world's leading Life Science manufacturers and service providers and is backed by leading venture capital and corporate venture funds, including Northwestern Mutual, Greenlight Reinsurance, Ubiquity Ventures, Venture53, and Jett McCandless of Project44.

About Transposafe:

Founded in The Netherlands in 1991, acquired by Brady Corporation in 2007, Transposafe has been a safety & supply chain solutions provider for over 30 years. Dedication to their customer allows them to understand challenges and problems in their customer's supply chain from A to Z. They use their knowledge to implement customized solutions to ensure and optimize safety and security in the supply chain. More information is available on the Internet at www.transposafe.com. Transposafe's products protect and identify valuable consignments, and is a substantive addition to Brady's products that identify and protect premises, products and people.

