Transtar Industries Cutting-Edge Technology, transend™, Integrates with Major Shop Management Platform, Creating Unique End-to-End Solution

CLEVELAND, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transtar Industries, the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket transmission and driveline parts, has collaborated with Mitchell1, the leading provider of automotive shop management software and repair information technologies, to provide customers with a unique end-to-end software solution. Transtar's nationwide network of quality parts is now accessible through Mitchell1's cutting-edge business management software, Manager SE, which is tailored to automotive repair businesses. Users can now order transmission and driveline products within Manager SE through an integrated tool that seamlessly and accurately automates orders through transend. This level of integration is possible due to transend's proprietary and innovative application programming interface (API).

Although the terms of this partnership will not be disclosed, auto repair shops can look forward to a unique end-to-end solution that allows them to write accurate repair estimates, order high-quality transmission and driveline parts, and streamline back-office management tasks.

Transtar's CEO, Neil Sethi, comments, "This is a powerful integration that we are extremely excited to introduce to our customers. With transend and Mitchell 1, we've linked two incredible platforms to help shops manage and grow their transmission and driveline business. We are at the forefront of this industry, and we are proud to be leading these changes."

Mitchell1's Senior Product Marketing Manager, Tim McDonnell adds, "We are thrilled to integrate with Transtar. Their software, transend, enhances our unparalleled parts catalog portfolio with a user requested category previously unaddressed."

More information about Mitchell1's shop management platform, now integrated with Transtar Industries wide-ranging selection of high-quality parts, is available by visiting http://www.mitchell1.com. Individuals interested in transend can visit http://www.transend.us.

SOURCE Transtar Industries