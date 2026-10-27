TransUnion Aktie

TransUnion für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14TUX / ISIN: US89400J1079

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27.10.2026 12:15:26

TransUnion Q3 Results Rise, Lifts FY26 Outlook; Plans Addl. $1 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU), an information and insights company, on Tuesday reported higher profit in the third quarter with revenue growth. Further, the firm issued fourth-quarter outlook, and raised guidance for fiscal 2026 earnings as well as lower- end of revenue range.

The company said it continues to expect 2026 to mark third consecutive year of at least high-single digit organic constant currency revenue growth and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth.

Further, TransUnions said its Board of Directors increased the share repurchase authorization by $1 billion to $2 billion in total. The board also declared a cash dividend of $0.135 per share, an increase from $0.125, for the third quarter. The dividend will be payable on November 25, to shareholders of record on November 10.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company projects net income attributable of $127 million to $140 million, earnings per share of $0.66 to $0.73, adjusted earnings per share of $1.15 to $1.22, and revenues of $1.264 billion to $1.294 billion.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects attributable net income of $823 million to $837 million, earnings per share of $4.26 to $4.32, adjusted earnings per share of $4.81 to $4.88, and revenues of $5.131 billion to $5.162 billion.

The company previously expected net income to range between $807 million and $821 million, with earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.22, adjusted earnings per share of $4.75 to $4.83, and revenue of $5.127 billion to $5.162 billion.

in the third quarter, net income attributable to the company came in at $156.2 million or $0.81 per share, higher than $96.6 million or $0.49 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $241.6 million or $1.25 per share for the period, compared with $1.10 in 2025.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2 percent to $1.312 billion from $1.169 billion last year.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.23 percent higher at $79.80, after closing Monday's regular trading 2.28 percent lower.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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