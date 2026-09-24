TransUnion Says CFO Todd Cello To Step Down By Year-end; Backs Q3, FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - TransUnion (TRU), an American information and insights company, said that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer or CFO will step down from his positions on December 31, 2026. This is after a 29-year stint with the company, which includes nine years as CFO.

The company said that he will remain CFO till year-end and serve as a full-time advisor until March 1, 2027, to support the transition to his successor. TransUnion added that it has launched a search for his successor with the help of an executive search firm.

Additionally, the company also reaffirmed its third-quarter and full-year 2026 outlook. TransUnion continues to expect third-quarter revenue between $1.292 billion-$1.310 billion. Third-quarter net income is expected at $132 million-$138 million, EPS at $0.68-$0.71, Adjusted EBITDA at $455 million-$463 million, and Adjusted EPS at $1.18-$1.20.

For full-year 2026, TransUnion expects revenue of $5.127 billion-$5.162 billion. Fiscal 2026 net income attributable to the company is anticipated to range between $807 million and $821 million, with earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.22.

Annual Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $1.807 billion to $1.827 billion, while adjusted earnings per share is expected to be $4.75 to $4.83.

On the NASDAQ, TRU ended Wednesday's trading at $70.95, down $0.92 or 1.3 percent. In after-hours trading, the stock was down 2.4 percent or $1.72 at $69.23.