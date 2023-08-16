Transurban FY Profit Climbs, Hikes Distribution; Names Michelle Jablko CEO

(RTTNews) - Transurban (TCL.AX, TRAUF), an Australian developer and operator of toll roads networks, reported that its profit for fiscal year 2023 climbed to A$92 million from A$16 million in the previous year.

Total revenues for the year grew to A$4.16 billion from A$3.41 billion in the prior year.

According to the company, a record half year distribution totalling 31.5 cents per stapled security will be paid on 21 August 2023 for the six months ended 30 June 2023. This will be made up of a 30.5 cents partly franked distribution from Transurban Holding Trust and controlled entities and a 1.0 cent fully franked dividend from Transurban Holdings Limited and controlled entities. This takes the total fiscal year 2023 distribution to 58.0 cents per stapled security, representing distribution growth of more than 40% year-on-year.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects to pay a record distribution of 62.0 cents per stapled security, representing a 7% increase on fiscal year 2023.

The company noted that fiscal year 2023 record traffic and EBITDA provides solid base for continued growth in fiscal year 2024.

In a separate press release, Transurban Group said it appointed Michelle Jablko as the Group's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. She will replace Scott Charlton as CEO following the Group's Annual General Meetings on 19 October 2023.

Jablko joined Transurban in early 2021 as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Transurban, Jablko was CFO at ANZ for just under five years, following almost 20 years of experience in investment banking and commercial law.

The company said it will issue an announcement regarding a replacement of Chief Financial Officer in due course.

Transurban said in February that Scott Charlton, CEO and Executive Director, will leave the company at the end of calendar year 2023, after leading the company for almost 11 years.

