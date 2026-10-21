21.10.2026 08:14:16

Transurban Q1 Average Daily Traffic Rises 3.1%

(RTTNews) - Transurban Group (TCL.AX), an Australian toll road operator, reported a 3.1% year-on-year increase in average daily traffic (ADT) across its markets in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by growth in Sydney, Melbourne and North America.

Sydney ADT increased 3.0% to 1.077 million trips, driven by 10.7% growth on the M7 following the opening of the M7-M12 Integration Project and a 2.2% increase on WestConnex.

Melbourne ADT grew 4.2% to 875,000 transactions, reflecting the contribution from the West Gate Tunnel Project, which opened in December 2025. Excluding the project, CityLink traffic was broadly flat.

Brisbane ADT increased 1.1% to 498,000 trips, supported by 3.6% growth in large vehicle traffic across its assets.

In North America, ADT rose 4.7% to 127,000 trips, driven by 17.3% growth on the 495 Express Lanes.

Group ADT excluding the West Gate Tunnel Project increased 1.6% year-on-year.

Average dynamic toll prices rose 20% to US$15.82 on the 95 Express Lanes and 47.4% to US$12.36 on the 495 Express Lanes during the quarter.

On the ASX, Transurban shares closed up 3.01% at A$14.05 on Wednesday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX ohne große Ausschläge erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich fester -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zur Wochenmitte ohne große Ausschläge erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte fester starten. Die Märkte in Asien präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen