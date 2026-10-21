Transurban Q1 Average Daily Traffic Rises 3.1%

(RTTNews) - Transurban Group (TCL.AX), an Australian toll road operator, reported a 3.1% year-on-year increase in average daily traffic (ADT) across its markets in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by growth in Sydney, Melbourne and North America.

Sydney ADT increased 3.0% to 1.077 million trips, driven by 10.7% growth on the M7 following the opening of the M7-M12 Integration Project and a 2.2% increase on WestConnex.

Melbourne ADT grew 4.2% to 875,000 transactions, reflecting the contribution from the West Gate Tunnel Project, which opened in December 2025. Excluding the project, CityLink traffic was broadly flat.

Brisbane ADT increased 1.1% to 498,000 trips, supported by 3.6% growth in large vehicle traffic across its assets.

In North America, ADT rose 4.7% to 127,000 trips, driven by 17.3% growth on the 495 Express Lanes.

Group ADT excluding the West Gate Tunnel Project increased 1.6% year-on-year.

Average dynamic toll prices rose 20% to US$15.82 on the 95 Express Lanes and 47.4% to US$12.36 on the 495 Express Lanes during the quarter.

On the ASX, Transurban shares closed up 3.01% at A$14.05 on Wednesday.