+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
25.05.2021 01:32:00

Transworld Systems Inc. Acquires Certain Assets of Performant Financial Corporation

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. ("TSI" or the "Company"), the largest U.S. technology-enabled provider of accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions, announced today it has acquired certain assets, including customer contracts, from Performant Financial Corporation. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

Transworld Systems Inc. logo

"The acquisition of the Performant customer assets will allow TSI to expand our government, healthcare revenue cycle management, and financial services collection business. We welcome the Performant customers and employees to the TSI family," said TSI Chief Executive Officer Joseph Laughlin.

About Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI is the largest technology-enabled provider of a complete suite of outsourcing solutions. Our experience extends across accounts receivable management, customer relationship management, business process outsourcing, debt collections and loan servicing solutions. TSI differentiates itself with its premier analytics, digital communication capabilities, proprietary collection algorithms, global scale, and unmatched attention to regulatory compliance. Our clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, hospitals, government agencies, and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit.

Media Contact:
Richard Rodick
Chief Financial Officer
Transworld Systems Inc.
Richard.Rodick@tsico.com 
(562) 243-8195

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transworld-systems-inc-acquires-certain-assets-of-performant-financial-corporation-301298170.html

SOURCE Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handelswoche stärker -- DAX schließt mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung am Freitag freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen