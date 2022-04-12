TRAVEL + LEISURE ANNOUNCES THE IT LIST OF BEST NEW HOTELS 2022

Editors Select the 100 Most Exciting Hotel and Resort Openings Around the Globe

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Travel + Leisure names the 100 most unforgettable new and reimagined properties in 35 countries around the world in its 17th annual It List of best new hotels, announced today. The Travel + Leisure 2022 It List of the most exciting hotel and resort openings of the past year, including 35 properties in the United States, is featured now on www.travelandleisure.com/it-list and in the May issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands April 22.

Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure, said, "The hotels on this year's It List represent 100 reasons to travel now, from luxury escapes in urban destinations to affordable beachside getaways. We know that the world has changed immeasurably in the past few years, presenting unprecedented challenges to the industry—which makes inclusion on this particular list all the more extraordinary. Congratulations to the 2022 It List hotels!"

Spotlighting the 100 best new hotels and resorts that have made the biggest impression on Travel + Leisure editors and contributors, the 2022 It List features 41 hotels in North America, 34 in Europe, 9 in the Caribbean and Central and South America, 8 in Africa and the Middle East, 6 in Asia, and 2 in Australia. To see the full list of all 100 hotels along with descriptions about why each one offers a standout experience, visit www.travelandleisure.com/it-list

How the It List hotels are selected: over the past year, the editors sifted through hundreds of new and renovated properties across the globe, which were then narrowed to just 100 in total. Each hotel has been vetted by Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and provides compelling reasons to get up and go. Reaching an audience of more than 30 million, the Travel + Leisure media portfolio includes the U.S. flagship magazine, travelandleisure.com, newsletters, the Let's Go Together podcast, the World's Best Awards franchise, an extensive social media presence, and international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. Launched in 1971, Travel + Leisure is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).

