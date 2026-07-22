Pulse Electronics Aktie
WKN DE: 859775 / ISIN: US8785551016
|
22.07.2026 13:08:31
Travel + Leisure Co. Raises FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - While announcing the second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) also announced a financial outlook for the third quarter and raised the same for full-year 2026.
The company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $275 million to $285 million for the third quarter and $1,065 million to $1,085 million for the fiscal year 2026.
Also, the leisure travel company anticipates volume per guest of $3,300 to $3,350 for the third quarter and $3,325 to $3,375 for the full year 2026.
"Together, our operating performance and the addition of these businesses extend the growth opportunity in front of us and give us the confidence to raise our full year outlook," said Michael Brown, President & CEO of Travel + Leisure Co.
In the pre-market hours, TNL is trading at $73.50, up 0.20 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pulse Electronics Corp
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Pulse Electronics Corp
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut und EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen zum Handelsende sehr schwach -- ATX und DAX schließen tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten am Donnerstag deutlich schwächer. Auch die US-Börsen befanden sich im Rückwärtsgang. An den Märkten in Asien ging dagegen nach oben.