|
22.02.2023 12:54:00
Travel + Leisure Q4 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates, But Revenues Miss
(RTTNews) - Leisure travel company Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) reported Wednesday that net income attributable to TNL shareholders for the fourth quarter decreased to $90 million or $1.13 per share from $107 million or $1.23 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $1.30 per share, compared to $1.19 per share last year.
Net revenues for the quarter grew to $899 million from $870 million in the same quarter last year.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.22 per share on revenues of $907.34 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $170 million to $180 million for the first quarter and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $920 million to $940 million for fiscal 2023.
The Company also said it will recommend increasing first quarter 2023 dividend to $0.45 per share for approval by the Board of Directors.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pulse Electronics Corpmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Pulse Electronics Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX schließen mit Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen letztlich etwas leichter
Der heimische Markt schloss am Donnerstag etwas fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete Gewinne. Die Wall Street kann anfängliche Aufschläge nicht halten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruhte derweil.