Travel + Leisure Q4 Results Beat View

(RTTNews) - Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders climbed to $107 million or $1.22 per share from $2 million or $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.19 compared to $0.32 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter grew to $870 million from $645 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $788.14 million for the fourth quarter.

The company will recommend a first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.40 per share for approval by the Board of Directors.

For the first quarter of 2022, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to range from $160 million to $170 million.

The company anticipates that leisure travel will continue to lead the broader travel industry, which will support the 2025 growth plan announced at Investor Day in September 2021.