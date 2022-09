Travel agent Blue Sea Holidays won’t give us back our refund

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

EasyJet has sent it what we are due for a cancelled flightOur travel agent , Blue Sea Holidays, is sitting on our refund and refusing to pay us. When our flight home from our holiday in Egypt was cancelled, easyJet could not offer an alternative within the week, so we opted for a refund and organised our own transport. I informed Blue Sea on our return and was told that, since the holiday had been booked on my credit card, the refund would be paid directly to me by the airline. It didn’t arrive, and I was told by easyJet the £593.46 had been paid over a month earlier to Blue Sea’s own credit card, which had been used to pay for the booking. I emailed Blue Sea Holidays to ask why the money hadn’t been transferred, but received no reply. I wrote a complaint but received no reply to that, either.After a third email, the call centre manager contacted me, and made it clear to me that Blue Sea Holidays would not be refunding the money, and insisted I claim through my insurer. Our insurer is not willing to pay because easyJet has already refunded the cost of the flights. I am left seriously out of pocket.JC, Liverpool Continue reading...