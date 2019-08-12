Travel Insurance Alert: Hong Kong Protest Erupts, Flights Canceled

WARWICK, R.I., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protests in Hong Kong have spilled over into the international airport — grounding flights, stranding travelers, and nearly halting one of the largest air travel hubs in Asia. In response, InsureMyTrip urges affected travelers to review their travel insurance policy and contact a licensed travel insurance agent for further assistance.

For those who purchased a travel insurance policy prior to the airport protest, travel insurance may apply for the following scenarios:

Protest causes a missed connection: some plans may cover a traveler in the event he or she misses a cruise or tour departure because an arrival at their destination is delayed for a set number of hours, typically more than three hours.

Protest causes a trip cancellation: some plans may cover a traveler in the event a covered delay (related to the protests) causes he or she to miss 50% or more of a trip.

Protest causes a flight delay: some plans may cover a traveler in the event protests force a flight to be delayed, for a certain number of hours. This benefit would also possibly cover accommodations, food, and other necessities.

No longer want to go on a trip due to the protest: for those who obtained a policy that included optional Cancel for Any Reason, benefits may apply.

Want to leave a trip early due to the protest: for those who obtained a policy that included Interruption for Any Reason, benefits may apply.

In addition to these benefits, travelers may contact the 24/7 emergency assistance hotline number provided by their travel insurance company. This service can possibly offer assistance with rebooking flights and offer more information.

