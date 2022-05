Travel money: how to get the best deals on cash, cards, mobiles and more

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As the summer holiday season nears, we look at ways to get more bang for your buck abroadIf you plan to carry foreign currency – and most people like to have at least £100 of local notes and coins when they arrive – then use a site such as TravelMoneyMax, run by Martin Lewis’s MoneySavingExpert.com. Enter your postcode, indicate when you want the cash and it will provide a list of the best deals. Continue reading...