WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the recent Coronavirus news, there may be lots of headlines about hand sanitizers being out of stock at retailers and online stores, but Doctors Kline + Green have in fact just restocked their travel hand sanitizer pens, which are great for those on the move and in busy places such as urban commutes, travel hubs or events.

Our Doctors Kline + Green hand sanitizer pen contains 62% ethyl alcohol, which has been proven to reduce the development of harmful germs at a better rate than non-alcohol based sanitizers. In tests, the product kills 99.99% of germs instantly. It is perfect for those on the go since it fits easily in your purse, pocket and car. And it's not just for hands, as the hand sanitizer can leave nails feeling soft and refreshed. So when there's no water and soap available, use our hand sanitizer spray on the go. With over 70 uses per pen, this will help get you through the current news and inspire keeping the best practice habit of washing your hands wherever you go.

Of course in all cases, an effective hand hygiene routine can always decrease your odds of catching any virus, whether COVID-19 Coronavirus or the Common Cold. In addition to that, while there may be a lot of news these days about making your own hand sanitizer, doing so comes with some risk especially if it is made incorrectly where it can cause more harm instead. And when at your own home, washing your hands is still the best solution.

Find out more and purchase our travel size antibacterial hand sanitizer spray pen online at https://doctorsklineandgreen.com/antibacterial-hand-sanitizer-spray-pen

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel-size-hand-sanitizer-available-online-at-doctors-kline--green-301018499.html

SOURCE Drs. Kline + Green