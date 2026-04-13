Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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13.04.2026 14:00:00
Travel Stocks Are Getting Pummeled as the Iran Conflict Drags On. Here Are 3 to Buy on the Dip.
When the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, travel stocks lost more than $22.6 billion in combined market value in a single session. Dubai and Doha airports closed for days, over 4,000 flights were canceled, and oil surged from roughly $72 per barrel to well above $100. The sector has been in a slow bleed ever since, with cruise lines, vacation operators, and experiential travel companies all taking the kind of damage that looks permanent on the surface but is rarely permanent in practice.A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8, and travel stocks bounced hard. But history and business fundamentals suggest the sell-off created a real entry point for long-term investors. Here are three names worth considering.Image source: Viking.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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